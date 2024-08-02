Friday, August 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KMU to launch Allied Health Sciences programs

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar is set to expand its range of programs by offering 20 different Allied Health Sciences degree programs, including BS Nursing and Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), at DI Khan, Karak, and merged tribal districts.

A dedicated team from KMU, led by Dean of Allied Health Sciences Prof Dr. Haider Darain, along with Director P&D Amjad Hussain, Director of IHS Swabi Zia Ur Rehman, Assistant Director Affiliation Abdur Rehman, and Engineer Ibrar, visited Dera Ismail Khan to explore potential locations for establishing a new campus.

The team inspected various proposed buildings and met with the Hospital Director of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital D.I. Khan. This new campus will serve as a hub for these programs, providing advanced healthcare education and training opportunities in the region.

During their visit, Assistant Commissioner DI Khan Fasih Abbasi and Nawaz Ahmad, the focal person from the Chief Minister’s office, accompanied the team and facilitated their efforts.

Chinese Embassy donates 20,000 health kits to Baluchistan’s female students

The team expressed their gratitude to AC Fasih Abbasi and Nawaz Ahmad for their tireless efforts and assured full support and facilities for the project.

The establishment of the KMU campus in DI Khan aims to enhance healthcare education and services, benefiting the general public in the area.

This initiative reflects KMU’s commitment to broadening its educational reach and addressing the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in Pakistan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1722600130.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024