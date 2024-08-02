KP-BoIT, TDAP to host Chitral expo in September

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT), in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), is organizing an Expo and Economic Development Conference in Chitral to showcase local economic and trading sectors and attract investors.

The proposed Expo & Economic Development Conference is likely to be held during the first week of September this year. About 60 stalls featuring attractive sectors of investment, particularly crucial local production sectors, will be erected.

A meeting was held at the KP-BoIT with Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, in the chair on Wednesday. Attendees included Director General (DG) TDAP Nauman Bashir, Director Business Facilitation (KP-BoIT) Iqbal Sarwar, Chairman All Pakistan Exporters Association (APCEA) Minhajuddin, President Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) Sartaj Khan, Provincial Chief Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Rashid Aman, and representatives from KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC), Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Bank of Khyber (BoK), Irrigation, Communication & Works (C&W), and the Mineral Department.

During the meeting, DG TDAP briefed the participants on the aims and objectives of the Chitral Expo & Conference and informed them that higher authorities from federal and provincial governments and investors from major cities would be invited to the event. It was also mentioned that TDAP and KP-BoIT will collaborate to finalize arrangements for the Expo & Conference, with assistance from the Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Special Assistant to CM on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher highlighted the importance of Chitral’s natural resources, including marble, fresh fruits, gemstones, tourism, hydropower, dry fruits, and handicrafts, as potential sectors for investment and economic development. He assured that the provincial government would extend all possible cooperation to TDAP to make the event successful and directed all concerned agencies and departments to identify their responsibilities to ensure the event’s success.