KP government opens rest houses for stranded tourists in Naran

Agencies
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Adviser to Tourism Zahid Chanzeb Khan has announced to aid tourists stranded in Naran.  The Tourism Authority’s rest houses in Naran and Battakundi will be opened for free, providing much-needed accommodation and facilities.

“We will provide all kinds of facilities to tourists,” said Adviser Zahid Khan. He assured that the police and Tourism Authority staff are present to ensure the safety of all visitors. Stranded tourists in Naran can contact 03469343426 or 03409368792 for accommodation arrangements. Additionally, DG Tourism Authority Tashfeen Haider announced that tourists can reach out to the Tourism Department’s helpline at 1422 for any assistance. This initiative aims to ensure the comfort and safety of tourists during their stay.

