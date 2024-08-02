KP to verify govt employees for arms licences

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior and Home Department has decided to conduct departmental verification of government employees concerning arms licenses.

Government officers will receive training related to this verification process, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.

The “Dastak App,” launched six months ago in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Information Technology, now facilitates the public in obtaining arms licenses.

Employees applying for arms licenses through the app must have their credentials verified by their respective departments.

A dashboard has been created by the IT Board of the Department of Home Affairs and Tribal Affairs for each department to manage this process.

Departments are requested to nominate a qualified focal person within three days. This individual will receive orientation training in consultation with the KPIT Board, as outlined in the notification.