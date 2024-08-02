KPITB commits to digital vision at entrepreneurship boot camp

PESHAWAR - Managing Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Akif Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving its vision of “digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

He shared these views while addressing the three-day interactive Build Entrepreneurship Skills Training (BEST) boot camp organized by Research Education Development (RED) International with support from the US Consulate Peshawar and KPITB.

Held at KPITB’s incubation center, Durshal Peshawar, the boot camp aimed to enhance entrepreneurs’ capabilities in areas such as design thinking, business model canvas, finance, legal, and marketing. During the training camp, 18 startups were screened, and participants worked on improving their business plans and preparing their sales pitches. Bismah Mirza, Executive Director of RED International, praised KPITB’s efforts, noting, “We have conducted these camps in several districts of the province and have trained 250 youth so far.”

RED Director Abid Hussain expressed gratitude to the US Consulate Peshawar, KPITB, Akif Khan, Shoaib Yousafzai, and Durshal Coordinator Hanif Jang. Participants of the camp developed innovative solutions to challenges such as climate change, disabilities, health, women empowerment, and inclusive products.

Speakers emphasized the importance of initiatives like the BEST boot camp for empowering the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with digital skills and fostering their ideas. The camp was designed to address the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs in developing and implementing their business ideas, enabling them to bring their concepts to fruition and advance their businesses.