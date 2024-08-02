Friday, August 02, 2024
Kurram delegation calls on interior minister

August 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   A delegation from Kurram, led by MNA Hamid Hussain called on Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday.  The delegation included Munir Hussain, Professor Shabbir Bangash, Muhammad Bashir Bangash, Rahim Gul, and Haji Noor Rahman. Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha was also present on the occasion. The minister expressed concern over the unfortunate incidents in Kurram and discussed a comprehensive strategy to prevent such incidents in the future. Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He said that the clash between two groups was given a wrong interpretation.  He emphasized that leading personalities of the area should play their positive role for lasting solution to this issue and the government will provide all possible assistance in this regard.  The minister reiterated that everyone needs to play his role in maintaining brotherhood and harmony in the area.

Two policemen among three martyred in KP terrorist attack

