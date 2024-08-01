Thursday, August 01, 2024
Lahore to host 25th Men’s PARCO National 7s Rugby Championship

Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
LAHORE   -   The 25th Men’s PARCO Na­tional 7s Rugby Championship, being organized by the Paki­stan Rugby Union (PRU), is set to take place on August 10 and 11 at the Pakistan Rugby Academy in Lahore.Accord­ing to PRU Secretary General Salman Shaikh, this year’s edition is sponsored by PAR­CO. The championship will feature teams from all four provinces, the federal capital Islamabad, as well as rep­resentatives from the Army, WAPDA, Police, and Higher Education Commission (HEC). The event will unfold over two days, with league match­es scheduled for the first day and the semi-finals and fi­nals on the second day. The concluding matches will be broadcast live on PTV Sports. Salman Shaikh highlighted the growing popularity of rugby in Pakistan, noting that the sport has established a solid foundation across South Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pak­htunkhwa, and Balochistan, with grassroots teams de­veloping in every province and division. He emphasized that the National Champion­ship promises a showcase of top-tier competition.The PRU Secretary expressed his grati­tude to PARCO for their spon­sorship, acknowledging that support from multinational corporations is crucial for the growth and development of sports like rugby in Pakistan.

Staff Reporter

