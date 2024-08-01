Lahore to host 25th Men’s PARCO National 7s Rugby Championship

LAHORE - The 25th Men’s PARCO National 7s Rugby Championship, being organized by the Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU), is set to take place on August 10 and 11 at the Pakistan Rugby Academy in Lahore.According to PRU Secretary General Salman Shaikh, this year’s edition is sponsored by PARCO. The championship will feature teams from all four provinces, the federal capital Islamabad, as well as representatives from the Army, WAPDA, Police, and Higher Education Commission (HEC). The event will unfold over two days, with league matches scheduled for the first day and the semi-finals and finals on the second day. The concluding matches will be broadcast live on PTV Sports. Salman Shaikh highlighted the growing popularity of rugby in Pakistan, noting that the sport has established a solid foundation across South Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, with grassroots teams developing in every province and division. He emphasized that the National Championship promises a showcase of top-tier competition.The PRU Secretary expressed his gratitude to PARCO for their sponsorship, acknowledging that support from multinational corporations is crucial for the growth and development of sports like rugby in Pakistan.