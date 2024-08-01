Leading comedian Sardar Kamal dies of heart attack

LAHORE - Stage, television and film actor Sardar Kamal passed away in Lahore on late Tuesday night. He was 52. He suffered a heart attack and he was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) but he could not survive.

CM GRIEVED OVER DEATH OF ACTOR SARDAR KAMAL

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of actor Sardar Kamal. The CM said that Sardar Kamal’s services in the field of acting will always be re­membered. She offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the be­reaved family.

ATTAULLAH TARAR GRIEVED OVER DEATH OF SENIOR ACTOR

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Cul­ture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday ex­pressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior actor and comedian Sar­dar Kamal. In a condolence message, the minister expressed his heartfelt condo­lences and sympathy to the family of the deceased. Terming Sardar Kamal a great artist, Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of his demise. “With the death of Sardar Kamal, the Pakistani showbiz industry has lost a great artist,” he maintained. Sardar Kamal was an artist who always brought smiles to the faces of others, he said adding the services Sardar Kamal to the showbiz industry will always be remembered. He said shared the grief of the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.