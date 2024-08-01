Leopard attacks men at South Africa air force base

CAPE TOWN - A leopard attacked two men at a South African air force base that borders the world-famous Kruger National Park. One of the men, a uniformed air force member, was attacked while out for a run. The other, a civilian working at the base, encountered the leopard while on a walk, an air force spokesman said. The two individuals were admitted to hospital with scratches but no major injuries, Brig Gen Donavan Chetty told the BBC. One has since been discharged and the other is due to leave today (Thursday). On Wednesday, the leopard was cap­tured and relocated to a sanctuary around 100km (62 miles) from the Hoedspruit air force base, following last week’s attacks. Gen Chetty said that en­counters with leopards are common, but not usually dangerous, for those living and working near the park. The park, a tourist magnet famed for its rich wildlife, is largely fenced off. However, Gen Chetty said it was impossible to contain leopards, which are known for their agil­ity, with fences.