Military’s Media Wing revamped with new inductions

ISLAMABAD - The officer of Lt General rank will continue to head the media wing of the military; the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate but now assisted by two newly-appointed officers of Major General rank, according to the new scheme aimed at revamping the organization mandated with safeguarding the military interests of the Pakistan Armed Forces from negative sentiments.

According to sources, Lt, Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary will continue to head the organization as Director General ISPR while two newly-appointed officers of Major General rank will assist him in speaking the mind of the Armed Forces. They said that the decision to revamp the ISPR has been taken in view of the changing geo-strategic situation and further garnering national support for the Armed Forces. The organisation acts as an interface between the Armed Forces, the media and the public.

The ISPR operates as a unified public relations system for the Pakistan Armed Forces, which includes Army, Air Force, and Navy. It manages the public relations requirements of the Armed Forces. It plays an important role in gathering national support for the Armed Forces at the public level. The ISPR also formulates the media policy of the Armed Forces. Director General ISPR is a chief spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces. The appointment of two senior officers will also help enhance capacity of the organisation.

It would be for the first time in the history of the ISPR that an officer of Lt. General rank will head the organisation instead of a major general, on a permanent basis, also marking the first time that two officers of major general rank will serve the media directorate.

It may be recalled that in the last press conference, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary had said that the ISPR will continue to speak and the purpose to appoint these two major generals is to strengthen the ISPR. It is hoped that one of the newly-appointed officers will look after internal media while the other will supervise the foreign media or strategic communication.