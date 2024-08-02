Friday, August 02, 2024
Minister reviews Pakistan’s first climate change action plan

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
LAHORE   -   On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb presided over a meeting on Wednesday in which the manuscript of Pakistan’s first Climate Change Action Plan  and Punjab Climate Change Policy 2020-24 was reviewed. The senior minister said the Climate Action Plan and Punjab Climate Change Policy has been formulated for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Climate Change Action Plan and Punjab Climate Change Policy will prove to be a game changer for the elimination of environment pollution. She said that the role of stakeholders will be laid down in the Climate Change Action Plan and Punjab Climate Change Policy with regard to environmental pollution. Every stakeholder will work under the  Climate Change Action Plan and Punjab Climate Change Policy. Various projects relating to ‘Green Development’ and ‘Green Energy’ are ongoing in Punjab. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s environment-friendly steps will open up new avenues of progress  in the province. The Senior Minister said that the Climate Action Plan and Punjab Climate Change Policy will enable us to cope up with the prevailing smog hazards.

, high temperature and floods owing to adverse climate change effects. The damages being incurred to the environment owing to implementation of the 10-year Climate Change Action Plan and Punjab Climate Change Policy can be averted.

On the direction of CM Punjab, the Punjab government is introducing Rs.100 billion development projects for the improvement of the environment. The Solar Panel Project is going to be launched for the promotion of renewable green energy. Small dams projects are going to be launched for the barani areas and flood zones. Preparation of famine and heatwave management plan and its implementation will be completed in a span of two years. One lakh healthcare professionals will be imparted training in order to cope up with the confronting health issues on account of adverse climate change effects. A Flood Management Plan will be constituted for the flood management high risk areas. The task with regard to regulating groundwater  up to 100 percent under the Climate Change Action Plan and Punjab Climate Change Policy will be carried out.

 Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the latest electric buses and e-bikes are being introduced for the eradication of smog in the province. An effective crackdown against smog emitting vehicles is ongoing swiftly. The Climate Change Action Plan and Punjab Climate Change Policy depicts the ‘Green Policy’ of CM Maryam Nawaz  Sharif. The Climate Change Action Plan and Punjab Climate Change Policy will prove to be a game changer for the improvement of the environment in the province. Head of Urban Unit Muhammad Omer Masood, Secretary Environment Raja Jehangir Anwar and other relevant officials attended the meeting.  

