Monthly Dist Oversight Committee meeting reviews jail services

PESHAWAR - The monthly meeting of the District Oversight Committee for Central Jail and Human Rights was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (R) Sarmad Salim Akram.

Attended by administrative officers, the Health Department, Central Jail Peshawar, the Social Welfare Department, and all committee members, the meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting.

Committee members provided updates on their departments’ performances regarding jail services, with discussions centered on prisoner facilities and addressing issues.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officers to ensure the implementation of critical measures, including the provision of medicines, cleaning of drains, and maintaining cleanliness in the kitchen. He also emphasized the importance of organizing monthly sermons by renowned scholars and ensuring the availability of teachers.