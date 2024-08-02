Friday, August 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Monthly Dist Oversight Committee meeting reviews jail services

APP
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  The monthly meeting of the District Oversight Committee for Central Jail and Human Rights was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (R) Sarmad Salim Akram.

Attended by administrative officers, the Health Department, Central Jail Peshawar, the Social Welfare Department, and all committee members, the meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting.

Committee members provided updates on their departments’ performances regarding jail services, with discussions centered on prisoner facilities and addressing issues.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officers to ensure the implementation of critical measures, including the provision of medicines, cleaning of drains, and maintaining cleanliness in the kitchen. He also emphasized the importance of organizing monthly sermons by renowned scholars and ensuring the availability of teachers.

Chinese Embassy donates 20,000 health kits to Baluchistan’s female students

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1722600130.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024