MQM-P delegation to meet PM Shehbaz today

A delegation from Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif today (Thursday). Sources indicate that the delegation will include Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mustafa Kamal.

As per details, the agenda for the meeting is expected to cover topics such as electricity bills and the payment of non-development charges to Independent Power Producers (IPPs). The MQM has criticized these payments as illegitimate.

The MQM will demand a review of the contracts with the IPPs and the elimination of non-development charges. Additionally, the meeting will address the allocation of special development funds for urban areas and the provision of interest-free loans for youth.

Sources also mentioned that these issues will be discussed in detail during the meeting.