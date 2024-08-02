Friday, August 02, 2024
Muzaffargarh Police arrest man for killing brother

Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -  Local police apprehended a man who allegedly killed his brother for alleged relationship with his wife. Mulazim Hussain killed Muhammad Iqbal for having illicit relations with the wife, Iram Shehzadi. The wife also sustained injuries during indiscriminate fire opening by the accused, it was said. The accused escaped the scene. The case was registered and DPO constituted teams which succeeded to arrest the killer within 10 days of the murder. DPO Husnain Haider said the criminal wouldn’t be spared for his heinous crime. Meanwhile, The driver was injured after the oil tanker turned turtle near Langar Saray, Jhang Road. The tanker was moving from Karachi to Peshawar suddenly slipped from the road resulted it in overturned, according to rescuer. The victim named Bilal, 27, son of Zahoor Ahmad received critical injuries on right hand and right knee joint. He was shifted to DHQ hospital by rescuers. Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed.

Staff Reporter

