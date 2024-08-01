Thursday, August 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NA resolution condemns martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

NA resolution condemns martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Web Desk
9:49 PM | August 01, 2024
National

A resolution condemning the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been introduced in the National Assembly by MNA Sahar Kamran.

The resolution, submitted to the assembly secretariat, voices strong concern over the escalating Israeli actions in the region and calls on the international community to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

Kamran emphasized Pakistan's longstanding stance against terrorism and urged global efforts to restore peace in the area.

It is noteworthy that Haniyeh was reportedly martyred in an attack in Iran, where he was attending the inauguration ceremony of the new president.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1722411449.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024