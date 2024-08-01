NA resolution condemns martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

A resolution condemning the martyrdom of Hamas leader has been introduced in the National Assembly by MNA Sahar Kamran.

The resolution, submitted to the assembly secretariat, voices strong concern over the escalating Israeli actions in the region and calls on the international community to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

Kamran emphasized Pakistan's longstanding stance against terrorism and urged global efforts to restore peace in the area.

It is noteworthy that Haniyeh was reportedly martyred in an attack in Iran, where he was attending the inauguration ceremony of the new president.