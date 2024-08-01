Thursday, August 01, 2024
NDF conducts training session on reproductive health, climate change

Agencies
August 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi

SANGHAR    -  NDF Sanghar in collaboration with Pathfinder International, the fourth workshop of a comprehensive training program for women on climate change and Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) was successfully organised in Sanghar. The purpose of the 3-day training session was to empower women. Measures were to be taken to provide women with the necessary knowledge about climate change and reproductive health and to highlight their skills to solve their important problems. Speaking on the occasion, the Guest Speakers Mr Tariq Hussain Channar Program Manager NDF, Mr Muhammad Ashraf Soomro Project Manager NDF Sanghar and others said that the topics of the training workshop were to create awareness about the effects of climate change on the local population and to make aware to the the participants on sustainable methods to counter climate change effects. It was emphasised to minimise the effects of environmental degradation. They added that the effects of climate change are vital for a healthy environment. The importance of reproductive health was also emphasized during the training, the participants expressing interest in knowledge on reproductive health, family planning, child marriage and gender-sensitive approaches to general health care. Speakers said that women play an important role in the survival and sustainability of the social environment against the effects of climate change. Their need to increase knowledge about environmental sustainability and reproductive health can promote cooperation between strong and healthy societies.

