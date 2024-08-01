No Data-Internet in Panjgur

The internet system in Panjgur is severely lacking, affecting over 1,000 residents who face nu­merous challenges. The lack of in­ternet access has a profound im­pact on education, as students are unable to access online resourc­es, digital platforms, and remote learning opportunities. Moreover, individuals in Panjgur cannot ac­cess vital healthcare services, in­cluding telemedicine, online con­sultations, and health information.

The absence of internet access also hinders economic opportuni­ties, as businesses and entrepre­neurs cannot utilize online plat­forms for marketing, e-commerce, and expansion. This digital divide perpetuates a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment in Panjgur, making it difficult to attract invest­ment and create job opportunities.

According to a report by the Par­ent Teacher Association, only 5% of the population in Balochistan has access to the internet. This digital divide is rooted in socio-economic infrastructure disparities between rural and urban areas, leading to inadequate infrastructure develop­ment. Essential internet infrastruc­ture, such as broadband networks and reliable coverage, is lacking in many parts of Panjgur.

The consequences of the lack of internet access in Panjgur are far-reaching, affecting education, healthcare, business, and overall development. To bridge the inter­net gap, significant investment in communication infrastructure de­velopment is necessary, along with collaboration with private compa­nies to expand internal infrastruc­ture. It is imperative to address both infrastructure and affordabili­ty challenges to ensure that the res­idents of Panjgur have access to the internet and its numerous benefits.

NOOR SABA BAHRAM,

Panjgur.