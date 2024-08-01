No Data-Internet in Panjgur

The internet system in Panjgur is severely lacking, affecting over 1,000 residents who face numerous challenges. The lack of internet access has a profound impact on education, as students are unable to access online resources, digital platforms, and remote learning opportunities. Moreover, individuals in Panjgur cannot access vital healthcare services, including telemedicine, online consultations, and health information.
The absence of internet access also hinders economic opportunities, as businesses and entrepreneurs cannot utilize online platforms for marketing, e-commerce, and expansion. This digital divide perpetuates a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment in Panjgur, making it difficult to attract investment and create job opportunities.
According to a report by the Parent Teacher Association, only 5% of the population in Balochistan has access to the internet. This digital divide is rooted in socio-economic infrastructure disparities between rural and urban areas, leading to inadequate infrastructure development. Essential internet infrastructure, such as broadband networks and reliable coverage, is lacking in many parts of Panjgur.
The consequences of the lack of internet access in Panjgur are far-reaching, affecting education, healthcare, business, and overall development. To bridge the internet gap, significant investment in communication infrastructure development is necessary, along with collaboration with private companies to expand internal infrastructure. It is imperative to address both infrastructure and affordability challenges to ensure that the residents of Panjgur have access to the internet and its numerous benefits.
NOOR SABA BAHRAM,
Panjgur.