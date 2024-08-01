Nothing to worry about current political situation: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday emphasized that there was nothing to worry about the current political situation and the coalition government was stable. Talking to reporters here, he highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his entire team were working day and night and would continue to do so for progress and development of the country. In reply to a question regarding PTI founder Imran Khan’s offer for talks, interior minister said that “only Allah knows to whom he will hold talks and to whom he will not.” Naqvi has said that MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Mahmood Siddiqui had expressed his concerns regarding government’s agreements with independent power producers (IPPs a few days ago. “We have also discussed this issue’” he said, adding that PM had been informed about the entire situation.