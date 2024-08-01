Nothing to worry about current political situation: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday emphasized that there was nothing to wor­ry about the current political situation and the coalition gov­ernment was stable. Talking to reporters here, he highlight­ed that Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif and his entire team were working day and night and would continue to do so for progress and development of the country. In reply to a question regarding PTI found­er Imran Khan’s offer for talks, interior minister said that “only Allah knows to whom he will hold talks and to whom he will not.” Naqvi has said that MQM-Pakistan leader Kha­lid Mahmood Siddiqui had ex­pressed his concerns regard­ing government’s agreements with independent power pro­ducers (IPPs a few days ago. “We have also discussed this issue’” he said, adding that PM had been informed about the entire situation.