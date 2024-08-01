Ogra bumps up LPG price by Rs2.27 per kg, slashes RLNG rate

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday bumped up the price of lique­fied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs2.27 per kilogramme, while slashed the prices of RLNG by up to $1.2347 per MMBtu.

According to the notification issued by Ogra, the price of LPG has been enhanced from Rs 234.73 per kilogram in July to Rs 237 per kg in August. The de­cision to enhance the LPG price was made following increase in global prices, said Ogra.

Following the upward revi­sion by OGRA, the price of an 11.8-kilogramme domestic cyl­inder will go up to Rs 2796.56 from Rs 2,769.66 during the month of July. While the price of 45.4kg commercial cylinder rate will increase to Rs10,759.346. The new prices will be effective from today (Thursday).

It is to be noted that for the month of July too, the govern­ment had slightly enhanced LPG price by Re 0.06 percent or Rs0.12 per kilogramme.

“The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased upto 1.22%. The average dol­lar exchange rate has however gone down by 0.0107% result­ing into the increase in LPG con­sumer price by Rs.26.90/11.8 kg cylinder (0.97%).The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.2.27,” Ogra said.

The regulator determined the producer price of LPG, assum­ing a composition of 40 per­cent propane and 60 percent butane, to be Rs161,175.33 per tonne. This price includes an excise duty of Rs85 per tonne, excluding the petroleum levy of Rs4,669 per tonne. Consequent­ly, the total cost for an 11.8kg cylinder amounts to Rs1,901.87. Before the imposition of an 18 percent general sales tax (GST), the producer price would have been Rs165,844.33 per tonne, resulting in a price of Rs1,956.96/11.8kg cylin­der. The GST on Rs165,844.33 per tonne would have been Rs29,851 per tonne or Rs352.25 per 11.8kg cylinder.

The OGRA has further cal­culated a maximum producer price of Rs195,696.31 per tone (including GST) or Rs2,309.22 per 11.8kg cylinder. The market­ing, distribution, and transpor­tation margins have been set at Rs35,000 per tonne, comprising a marketing margin of Rs17,000 per tonne, a distribution mar­gin of Rs10,000 per tonne, and a transportation margin of Rs8,000 per tonne, resulting in a total margin of Rs413 per cylin­der. Additionally, consumers are taxed with an 18 percent GST of Rs6,300 per tonne or Rs74.34 per 11.8kg cylinder, on the mar­keting and distribution mar­gin of Rs35,000 per tonne. The maximum LPG consumer price will be Rs 236,996.31 per tonne or 2796.56 per 11.8kg cylinder. The maximum LPG price will be Rs 237 per kg.

Meanwhile, through another notification, the regulator has reduced the prices of RLNG for the consumers of both the Sui Companies by up to 8.5 pc for the month of July 2024. The price of LNG for Sui Northern has been reduced by $1.2347 per MMBtu(8.44pc), while for Sui Southern the reduction is $1.2226 per MMBtu(8.5pc). The new LNG price for Sui Northern is set at $13.39 per MMBtu, compared to $14.62 per MMBtu in June. For Sui Southern, the price has been set at $13.15 per MMBtu, down from $14.37 per MMBtu in June.