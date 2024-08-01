Middle East After Ismail Haniye

The trend of overseas as­sassinations of ‘unwant­ed and undesirable’ ele­ments such as Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Fuad Shukr and Ismail Haniyeh is like­ly to persist, making all and sundry vul­nerable even while sitting at home. The world has practically been transformed into a village. Anyone could be targeted in the garb of ‘national interest’ while invoking the col­lateral clause in case a few ‘inno­cent’ individuals also lose their lives – along the way. The latest? Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas has been assassinated. Wait a min­ute…!! Qasim Sulemani was as­sassinated at the Baghdad air­port. Hezbollah’s Fuad Shukr’s alleged assassination has taken place in Beirut. Ismail Haniyeh’s murder has taken place in Iran’s front yard. His being a state guest makes the situation even more sensitive. Doesn’t it? How will Iran retaliate? Will it call a spade a spade and go for an all-out war with Israel? Or will it show re­straint? How will the world re­spond to this open aggression?

War has no parameters. Hy­brid warfare has made modern-day conflicts even more com­plicated. Hence, in a troubled environment where drones and missiles are exchanged at will, it is difficult to envisage the next scenario. However, reading be­tween the lines; analyzing the sequence of events since Hamas attacked Israel in October; re­calling the Israel-Iran history of animosity; and reflecting on the details of the unending Pales­tine issue, a few deductions can safely be made.

Notwithstanding the absence of a consensus-based defini­tion of the word terrorism, sev­eral acts of terrorism are tak­ing place around the globe, that too, unhindered and unchecked. Such unwarranted attacks vicar­iously expose a country’s inter­nal security systems. Such un­toward incidences also put the relevant intelligence agencies on the backfoot at the same time. Controversial conclusions drawn thereon invariably trigger a tit-for-tat response. Undoubtedly, a dangerous pursuit - but seem­ingly, the major powers would opt to overlook the spiral effects thereof while restricting their response to only expressing con­cerns unless of course they are attacked directly.

Attack on the leaders of Hez­bollah and Hamas on the same day has left Tehran with limited options. Iran is likely to ponder over responding to it in the same coin. However, keeping in view its nuclear program, economic concerns and related geopolitical objectives; it might be compelled to show restraint as before. San­ity might prevail eventually. The way the matters concerning President Ebrahim Raisi’s un­fortunate death and Qasim Sule­mani’s assassination have been handled, Iran apparently has no expectations of any verbal or material support from the world or OIC members. Therefore, it knows it will be all by itself when it goes for the ‘unthinkable’.

The UN Security Council along with ICJ and ICC are likely to stay away from the murder scene as it is not in their mandate to in­vestigate a local mishap. The un­fortunate incident happened in Iran’s own territory. Thus, Iran is best placed to proceed with the matter. Furthermore, in the books of the United Nations, Hamas is a terrorist organiza­tion and Haniyeh was its politi­cal head. The discussion might end even before it starts.

The chances of Beijing being militarily drawn into the Middle East crisis are negligible as that would practically mean swallow­ing the bait from Washington’s outright aggressive stance in the name of the so-called trade war. The US would not let this oppor­tunity of ‘fixing’ China go by eas­ily. However, with President Xi at the helm of affairs, an all-out war with the West is not a pos­sibility. Beijing’s restraint shown over Taiwan and the South-Chi­na Sea predicament substantiate this point. It is likely that China, which has been endeavoring for a peaceful Middle East, will wait for the right time to get militar­ily involved. It might cross the bridge when it gets there.

Due to reasons that forced them to stay neutral on Gaza, the GCC countries and the Muslim world are likely to continue their poli­cy as such. Russia is too involved in its ongoing Special Operation in Ukraine. However, its bilater­al angle might require it to tele­phonically console the aggrieved parties. Türkiye is also not likely to go beyond strongly condemn­ing the incidence. For India, re­garding Middle East, neutrality is the key word. Pakistan may wish to reiterate its principled stand­point on terrorism and condemn this menace in all its forms and manifestations.

Haniyeh’s killing has practi­cally ended the hopes of any re­proachment between Israel and Hamas or for that matter be­tween Iran and the pro-Israel forces – any time soon. Forget about the two-state solution or Israel’s recognition by remain­ing Muslim countries. Not only peace in the Middle East has be­come more elusive, the targeted killing at home has also given a carte blanche to Tehran to be on its own in furthering its nation­al interest, particularly regarding its ongoing regional geopolitics.

As the usual suspects have upped the ante, all eyes are now on Iran, which has just been pro­vided a raison d’état to go which­ever way it desires to move. The Gaza debacle, thus, is likely to mourn the anniversary of its commencement in October and Israel’s operation may continue beyond 2024 as the unequivo­cal and unflinching support from the US is bound to encourage PM Netanyahu in his pursuit of ‘finishing the job’. As for Hamas, the resistance has met a serious blow with Haniye’s passing away. However, Palestine is an idea and as Dumas said - ideas don’t die.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@msn.com