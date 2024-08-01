Thursday, August 01, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity.” –Hippocrates

August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Hippo­cratic Oath, originating in ancient Greece, was a pledge taken by medical practi­tioners to uphold ethical standards and principles in their practice. It emphasises the duties of physi­cians to prioritise the well-being of patients, maintain confidentiality, and abstain from harm. Though it is not specific to today’s medical ethos, it helped to establish a moral framework for medical professionals and promot­ing trust between doctors and patients to this day. In the present world, the Hippocratic Oath remains relevant as a guiding principle in healthcare, em­phasising the importance of integrity, compassion, and professionalism. It serves as a reminder of the ethical responsibilities inherent in the practice of medicine and being a doctor.

