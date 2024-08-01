Thursday, August 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PBBF forms new scrutiny committee for KBBA affairs

Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  The Pakistan Basketball Fed­eration (PBBF) has formed a new Scrutiny Committee to investigate the affairs of the Karachi Basketball Associa­tion (KBBA) and evaluate the affiliated basketball clubs. Initially, Mahfooz-ul-Haq was appointed as the chairman of the committee. However, due to personal reasons, he ex­cused himself from the posi­tion. Consequently, the PBBF reconstituted the committee, appointing Muhammad Ash­faq as the new chairman. The committee also includes Is­lam Khan Niazi and Wasim ur Rehman as members. The newly formed committee has been tasked with thoroughly scrutinizing the operations and governance of the KBBA.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1722411449.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024