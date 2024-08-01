PBBF forms new scrutiny committee for KBBA affairs

LAHORE - The Pakistan Basketball Fed­eration (PBBF) has formed a new Scrutiny Committee to investigate the affairs of the Karachi Basketball Associa­tion (KBBA) and evaluate the affiliated basketball clubs. Initially, Mahfooz-ul-Haq was appointed as the chairman of the committee. However, due to personal reasons, he ex­cused himself from the posi­tion. Consequently, the PBBF reconstituted the committee, appointing Muhammad Ash­faq as the new chairman. The committee also includes Is­lam Khan Niazi and Wasim ur Rehman as members. The newly formed committee has been tasked with thoroughly scrutinizing the operations and governance of the KBBA.