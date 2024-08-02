Friday, August 02, 2024
PDWP approves seven development schemes worth Rs 8.974b

Agencies
August 01, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Provincial Development Working Party Punjab (PDWP), in its 11th meeting of current financial year, approved seven development schemes of roads, and P&S HC sectors worth more than Rs. 8974.993 million [Rs. 8.97 billion], here on Wednesday. Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes: (1) Rehabilitation of Shujabad Jalalpur Pirwala Length = 48.50 Km, District Multan at the cost of Rs 2700.697 million (2) Dualisation of Metalled Road from Thalli Chowk Rahim Yar Khan to Iqbalabad (N-5) District R.Y.Khan at the cost of Rs 1025.247 million (3) Rehabilitation of road from Kasur to Raiwind, Length 25.48 Km in district kasur at the cost of Rs 2095.294 million (4) Rehabilitation of metalled road from Shoria Gilania Chowk (N-55) to Samina Sadat Length = 8.80 Km at the cost of Rs 418.345 million.

(5) Construction of Fly over at Jhal road railway crossing to Sahiwal City at Rs 914 million

6) Construction of Dual Carriageway Road from M-3 Motorway Samundri Interchange to Samundri City (L=9.50), District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 1767.119 million

7) Infection Control Program Phase (II) at the cost of Rs 473.636 million

P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, P&D Board members, heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

