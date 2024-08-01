Thursday, August 01, 2024
PFF conducts introductory referee course in Islamabad

Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) conducted an introduc­tory referee course in Islam­abad. This three-day course aimed to enhance the par­ticipants’ physical, technical, tactical and theoretical knowl­edge of refereeing. A total of 24 participants attended the course to improve their refer­eeing skills. The sessions were led by PFF Referee Manager Khurram Shahzad and Physi­cal Instructor Yasir Rehman, who provided expert guidance throughout the training. A PFF spokesperson emphasized the federation’s dedication to ad­vancing refereeing standards in Pakistan, stating, “The PFF is committed to improv­ing refereeing through vari­ous developmental courses. We have additional courses planned for the coming months, focusing on different aspects of refereeing, to fur­ther support this initiative.”

