PM extends electricity bill payment deadline by 10 days

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities to extend date of payment for electricity bills by 10 days.

In this regard, a notification was issued by the Power Division on Wednesday which orders to all electricity distribution companies. After the notification, the due date of July and August bills will be extended by 10 days.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the government is taking all-out measures to provide fast and uninterrupted Internet connectivity to the people.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a three-member delegation of Asia Internet Coalition, headed by Managing Director Jeff Paine, said that the government was implementing a strategy to attract foreign investment in the information technology infrastructure.

The meeting featured the discussion on data security, code of ethics for Internet content, and prevention of electronic crimes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz told the delegation that the government was working to promote a basic infrastructure based on artificial intelligence.

He said the government was resolved to make Pakistan achieve a distinction in AI infrastructure in the region. He said under the Digital Pakistan Initiative, the whole system was being digitised and expressed the hope that the digitisation of Federal Board of Revenue would prove to be a milestone towards economic digitisation and automation.

During the briefing, it was informed that consultation with all stakeholders on the draft of Personal Data Protection Bill was in progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated the services of Asia Internet Coalition in promoting IT and Internet infrastructure in the Asia Pacific Region.

The delegation members apprised the prime minister of the Coalition’s services in Pakistan’s IT sector.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja, IT expert Tania Aidrus and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressing concern over Pakistan being one of the two countries in the world facing the challenge of polio, directed the authorities concerned to utilise all-out resources to rid the country of the crippling disease.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a polio eradication team, said every child should be administered polio vaccine in the areas facing security challenge. He said Pakistan made a significant headway in polio eradication consequent to the dedication of the front line workers, determination of the government and cooperation by the partners.

In a briefing to the prime minister about the polio eradication, he was apprised of two, four and six-month plans.

It was told that nine polio cases had been reported in 2024 and that countrywide polio vaccination drives would be launched in September, October and December this year.

The prime minister was told that the data of the children missed from polio vaccination had been digitised to ensure their vaccination through digital tracking.

Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, PM’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Dr Ayesha Raza Farooq, Secretary National Health Dr Nadeem Mehboon and National Coordinator on Polio Eradication Muhammad Anwarul Haq attended the meeting.

PM lauds Fatima Jinnah’s contributions to Pakistan Movement, democracy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary, lauding her significant contributions during the Pakistan Movement and for promoting democracy in the

country.

“While celebrating Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah’s birth anniversary, we reflect on her significant contributions alongside our esteemed founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during the struggle for independence,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that late Fatima Jinnah’s commitment to promoting democracy was both remarkable and inspirational.

“She remains a respected and beloved role model for all Pakistanis, embodying the spirit of resilience and dedication. The enduring legacy she left behind will continue to illuminate our path forward,” he added.