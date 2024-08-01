PM to consult govt allies on current political landscape

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to engage in consultations with government allies to address the ongoing political situation in the country.

Sources indicate that PM Sharif will hold meetings with parliamentarians from allied parties to discuss current political dynamics. Members from the PPP, MQM-P, IPP, NP, and PML-Zia, representing both the National Assembly and the Senate, will be part of these discussions.

The prime minister aims to brief the MPs on recent legislative developments in both houses of Parliament and seek their input on the political climate.