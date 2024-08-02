Friday, August 02, 2024
Preparation to host highest flag at Khunjerab border

Agencies
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GIlGIT   -  Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department announced that the provincial government and Pakistan Army have decided to install the highest national flag at the Khunjerab border to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Construction work has begun in this regard, the installation of the highest national flag at the Khunjerab border will be a special expression of love for the country. The provincial government is determined to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Agencies

