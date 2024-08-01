PSX stays bearish, loses 741 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bear­ish trend on Wednesday, losing 741.82 points, a negative change of 0.94 percent, closing at 77,886.99 points against 78,628.81 points on the last working day. A total of 382,597,400 shares were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 313,085,457 shares the previous day, where­as the price of shares stood at Rs14.638 bil­lion against Rs17.615 billion on the last trad­ing day. As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 118 of them re­corded gains and 254 sustained losses, where­as the share price of 70 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 81,162,958 shares at Rs1.25 per share, Ko­hinoor Spinning with 24,698,541 shares at Rs4.08 per share and TLP Properties with 19,693,668 shares at Rs7.94 per share.