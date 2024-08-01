PTI central secretariat in Islamabad de-sealed

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday de-sealed the central secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the G-8 sector following orders from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub, accompanied by other party leaders, visited the office to assess the situation. Ayub said that important records and documents were missing, and that computers, DVRs, and other equipment had been taken away.

Omar Ayub called on the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to investigate the incident, which he described as a "dacoity" (robbery).

Later, PTI leaders recovered important data related to assembly members, including signed affidavits, which were taken into custody by the opposition leader, Omar Ayub.

The previous day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to de-seal the PTI’s central secretariat after the party committed to complying with building control regulations within one week.

The Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) had sealed the building on July 23 due to violations of the Islamabad Building Standards for Fire Prevention and Life Safety 2010, after issuing a notice to the PTI Secretariat a day earlier.

The IHC nullified the MCI’s July 22 order sealing the PTI office after the party agreed to adhere to the building regulations. The court also directed PTI to implement fire safety measures, including the installation of fire extinguishers on every floor of the building.