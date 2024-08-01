PTI protests NA committee’s approval of bill restricting independent candidates

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has voiced its strong objections after a National Assembly committee approved a bill that would amend election laws by imposing restrictions on political parties regarding reserved seats.

The proposed legislation stipulates that political parties will forfeit reserved seats for women and non-Muslim candidates if they fail to submit their list of candidates within the designated timeframe.

Introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday, the bill was met with opposition from PTI. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar suggested that the bill be reviewed by a committee to gather feedback from all political parties before further consideration.

Another key amendment in the bill is that candidates who have not declared their affiliation with a political party to the returning officer before requesting a poll symbol will be classified as independent legislators. The proposed changes to Sections 66 and 104 also state that these amendments will override court orders, including those from the Supreme Court.

Some political analysts have criticized the bill as an attempt to overturn the Supreme Court's July 12 ruling, which had declared PTI eligible for reserved seats in both the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs met and approved the bill by a vote of eight to four.

Law Minister Tarar defended the bill, asserting, "Parliament is the legislative body. Courts only interpret. Parliament has the authority to legislate when it feels its powers are being challenged or the Constitution is being altered. It is Parliament's right to make laws and constitutional amendments."

The day prior, the PML-N introduced the Election Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the National Assembly. PML-N lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kayani presented the bill, which was then referred to the relevant standing committee for further review.