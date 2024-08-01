 PTI to form grand opposition alliance to challenge PML-N govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to create a grand alliance of opposition parties aimed at ousting the PML-N government.

The announcement was made by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, during a press conference following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Thursday.

Omar Ayub revealed that a major rally will be held in Swabi on August 5, as directed by Imran Khan. He criticized the current government for attempting to drive a wedge between the public and national institutions and alleged that the PML-N leadership's return to Pakistan was facilitated by an unofficial deal.

Ayub also condemned the detention of Bushra Bibi, calling it unjust and without cause. He further criticized the silence of Western nations regarding the Israeli forces' actions in Palestine.

Senior PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stated that the formation of the grand alliance would occur within the next two weeks. He emphasized that consultations with all opposition political parties would be undertaken to ensure the alliance's formation and reaffirmed the commitment to governing the country according to law and constitution.