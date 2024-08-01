PTI to hold rally at Swabi Interchange on August 5: Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a rally at Swabi Interchange on August 5, following the directive from PTI founder Imran Khan.

In a video message, CM Gandapur stated that the rally would address issues such as lawlessness, inflation, and perceived oppression against PTI. He emphasized that the rally is a response to what he describes as the injustices of the "imported government," which he claims is based on Form 47.

Gandapur also criticized the current rulers for oppressing PTI supporters and ordinary citizens.











