Punjab info minister complains about FIA inaction over her fake video

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Wednesday said that her videos were being uploaded again and FIA hadneither taken any action yet nor summoned anyone in this case. In a media media interaction while attending a case hearing at the Lahore High Court yesterday, the information minister criticized the PTI members for pretending to be innocent and are engaged in uploading her videos again. She underscored that she has taken a stand for herself and for other women in the country. She said, “Today, a hearing took place regarding my case, but no satisfactory progress has been made in my case so far. My case was heard today and one objection after the other and then the third objection has been filed. The Chief Justice has very kindly fixed my case for hearing tomorrow.” Azma Bokhari said that these people are not desisting from their mala fide practices but Allah Almighty has given her enough strength and courage to bear all this. What is the last option for other women left except committing suicide? So should we commit suicide, she queried. The Provincial Information Minister said, “It is a political hearing which provides all kinds of facilities and relief for the women concerned. A woman like me who holds a public office also has to visit the courts in the morning to get relief for herself.”

She censured that so far, no progress has been made in this case and how I can say that we are going in the right direction. The Chief Justice has summoned the FIA tomorrow. In response to a question, Azma Bokhari said that she had come to know that a three-member committee has been constituted by FIA regarding this case. “This committee has neither contacted me till date nor do I know what they are up to,” she added. “Those who committed indecency are roaming about even today. Allah Almighty knows better which guarantees have been given to them. I have identified many fake accounts myself in the petition but now it’s not my job to point out who is posting these fake accounts again. It should be the task of the institutions and the FIA to identify these fake accounts,” she concluded.