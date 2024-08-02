Punjab Police claim seven robbers shot dead in RYK, Bahawalpur

RAHIM YAR KHAN/ Bahawalpur - The RYK district police officer (DPO) said on Wednesday that four dacoits were killed in Machaka area of Rahim Yar Khan district during a shootout between the dacoits and the police.

According to details, a group of “Shar Gang” opened firing at police team in Machaka area of RYK district. During exchange of fire, four dacoits were killed, while a police offical lost his life in line of duty. One police personnel was also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Police have officially confirmed that three bandits had been killed in cross firing took place in Khairpur Tamewali area previous night.

A spokesperson of Bahawalpur Police told media here that three bandits who were involved in snatching money on gunpoint from a shopkeeper and subjugating him of violence were killed in cross firing in Khairpur Tamewali area.

Narrating the details, he said that three armed bandits riding motorcycle snatched cash Rs20,000 from a shopkeeper in Madina Chowk area of Khairpur Tamewali tehsil and tortured him. “The robbers managed to flee from the scene, however, the local people made phone call to the police helpline,” he said.

He further said that the personnel of the district police and Elite Force were already presented on roads for security duty who chased the bandits.

“The police team signaled the bandits to stop their bike but instead stopping their motorcycle, they opened indiscriminate fire at the police party,” the spokesperson said, adding that in cross firing, the bandits were killed.