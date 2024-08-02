Punjab rolls out workshops to understand, resolve polio workers’ issues

LAHORE - Punjab has begun rolling out follow-up consultative workshops with frontline polio workers aimed at measuring progress in resolution of their problems based on the in-depth discussion held with them over a year back. The workshops were launched in 2023 to understand key barriers facing frontline workers and design solutions to addressing these challenges. Polio workers are backbone of the programme. They are part of the communities they serve and keep a finger on the pulse of the community commitment to child immunization. As the polio programme continues to face a number of barriers to achieving eradication, including pockets of still missed children, in the very high-risk districts in Punjab, Punjab EOC has taken lead in rolling out the follow up meetings to measure progress and speed up implementation on issues facing the polio workers. Frontline polio workers, some of them from the last year’s meeting, and some new ones, participated in the discussion held at a local hotel. During the workshop polio workers stressed on understanding and addressing the root-cause of problems ‘to find impactful solutions’. Some of the problems raised by the workers needed ‘zero financial commitment’, it was learnt during workshop. Final report of the workshop will be prepared in the coming week. After going through all the problems raised by the polio workers the polio programme plans to find solutions which will be classified in short, mid and long-term categories. In his message to the frontline workers, coordinator of the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre assured the polio workers to look into problematic issues on priority. “Polio workers are very important to us. We are all working for polio free Pakistan and most important role is played by the frontline polio workers”, underlined the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary while talking to polio workers. “Polio workers are doing extraordinary work to eradicate polio. Emergency situation requires outstanding work which is being rendered by polio workers”, acknowledged the coordinator. The coordinator assured the polio workers that the programme was making sure that they were treated with respect and dignity. He underscored that security was top priority of the government.