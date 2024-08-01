Rainwater drained quickly after record-breaking storm in Lahore, says Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that despite breaking a 44-year rainfall record in Lahore on Thursday, the rainwater was swiftly drained from roads and hospitals within a few hours.

Speaking to the media, Bukhari emphasized that while the government cannot prevent rainfall, it is committed to alleviating the impact on citizens. She noted that 337 mm of rain was recorded and detailed ongoing efforts to manage the situation, including drainage work on Lytton Road and around Gaddafi Stadium. She also addressed the issues at Services Hospital, where rainwater entered through an open window.

Bukhari assured that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally overseeing the response to the situation.

Additionally, Bukhari commented on the flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging against political exploitation of natural disasters. She criticized the previous government for its handling of flood-related issues and mentioned that hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also dealing with severe flooding. She pointed out that while the region suffers from dengue outbreaks, leadership has been lacking, with key figures being away from the affected areas.