Thursday, August 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Regional Director holds khuli kachehri in Tharparkar

APP
August 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Following the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Jam Farhad Baig S. Dahar conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office Tharparkar on Wednesday. During the event, he addressed the public issues related to the district accounts office and issued orders for their resolution. He said that open courts were being held to solve pension, GP fund, commutation and other problems of government employees on priority basis so that they do not have to worry about their problems. Jam Farhad directed the officers and staff of the district accounts office to take necessary measures to address issues of public on priority basis.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1722411449.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024