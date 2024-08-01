Regional Director holds khuli kachehri in Tharparkar

HYDERABAD - Following the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput, the Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Jam Farhad Baig S. Dahar conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office Tharparkar on Wednesday. During the event, he addressed the public issues related to the district accounts office and issued orders for their resolution. He said that open courts were being held to solve pension, GP fund, commutation and other problems of government employees on priority basis so that they do not have to worry about their problems. Jam Farhad directed the officers and staff of the district accounts office to take necessary measures to address issues of public on priority basis.