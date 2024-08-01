Rupee sheds 9 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Wednes­day depreciated by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.65. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs279.3 and Rs280.5 respectively. The price of Euro came down by 14 paisas to close at Rs301.43 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.57, accord­ing to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 06 paisas and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of 40 paisas was witnessed in the ex­change rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.77 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs358.17. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dir­ham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs75.88 and Rs74.29 respectively.