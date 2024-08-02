SCCI urges tariff reduction for Pak-Afghan trade

Peshawar - Through a resolution unanimously endorsed during a joint meeting of the Fruits’ and Vegetable Merchants held at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), traders have called upon Islamabad and Kabul to withdraw the unjust exorbitant increases in tariffs and duties.

The resolution, presented by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, asked to abolish taxes on both sides to ease the difficulties of traders and enhance bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries. The resolution further demanded a free trade agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan, or at least an FTA specifically for the trade/export of perishable items.

The resolution also expressed grave concern over the provincial government’s proposal to set up new markets within two kilometers of the border, asking the government to foster already established markets and revoke the decision to establish new ones. It also expressed trust in the leadership of the Businessman Forum, with the house unanimously supporting the forum in the SCCI elections 2024-2026.

Leaders such as Businessman Forum (BF) leader Ilyas Bilour attended the meeting. Other attendees included SCCI vice president Ejaz Afridi, central president of All Pakistan Agricultural Produce Traders’ Federation and Chairman of Fruits’ and Vegetable Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber Malik Sohni, Peshawar Fruit Traders’ Association President Alaf Jan, President of Gur Mandi Peshawar Ihsanullah Mohmand, President of Peshawar Mirch Mandi Pir Dilawar, President of Anjuman Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali, former SCCI president Faiz Mohammad Faizi, and executive committee members Ghulam Hussain, Qaratul Ain, and Nadeem Rauf. Numerous businessmen, exporters, and importers involved in the fruits, vegetables, and food items business also attended the meeting.

Fuad Ishaq, speaking on the occasion, said the business community is protesting against the imposition of illegal taxes by the government. He mentioned the challenging economic conditions and emphasized that conducting business and trade in such a situation is no less than Jihad. He urged the government to review its policies and make them business and trade friendly.

Malik Sohni addressed the meeting and highlighted the problems faced by traders, noting that the government has increased taxes from 250 percent to 800 percent, significantly raising commodity prices. He criticized the provincial government’s decision to establish new markets every 2 km as inappropriate and called for regularizing the already established markets.

Alaf Jan expressed concern over the imposition of unnecessary taxes and demanded their immediate withdrawal. He called for a reduction in duties and taxes to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and proposed the formation of a joint committee between the two countries to solve problems and remove obstacles in mutual trade.