Thursday, August 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sohail Rajput elected as Chairman Advisory Board of GCU Alumni Association

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Provincial Ombudsman Dr. Mohammad Sohail Rajput has been elected as the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Alumni Association Government College University Hyderabad (Karachi Chapter). The decision has been made in a meeting of the Alumni Association’s Karachi chapter. According to press release, the Alumni Association’s Secretary Amin Yousuf presented name of Dr Sohail Rajput as Chairman of the Advisory Board which was unanimously supported by all members. Amin Yousuf will also serve as the Secretary of the Advisory Board. The Board members includes Professor Majid ul-Zafar, Shariq Ahmed (Secretary Social Housing Sindh), Meeran Muhammad Shah (Deputy Advocate General), Dr. Nafees Qureshi (Radiologist), Dr. Zubair Sheikh (Vice Chancellor Muhammad Ali Jinnah University), Aftab Memon (Ex-Bureaucrat) Muhammad Ayub Sheikh (Ex-DMD) Water Board, SM Shakib (USAID), Colonel (R) Rahat Shahbaz Mackey and Adil Gilani (Transparency International) were attended the meeting.

Kh Asif, Ethiopian envoy discuss defence, aviation cooperation

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1722411449.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024