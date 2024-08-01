Thursday, August 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sudan army chief survives deadly drone strike on base

Agencies
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, International

PORT SUDAN, SUDAN   -   Sudan’s de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Bur­han ruled out negotiation with paramilitaries after he survived a drone attack on Wednesday in the war-torn country’s east. The army said five people were killed in a drone attack on a ceremony at the Gibet base, where Burhan was overseeing a graduation ceremony. “We will not retreat, we will not surrender, and we will not negotiate,” Burhan, who appeared unharmed, told troops at the Gibet base after the attack. “We are not scared of drones,” he said at the Gibet base, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Port Sudan, where the army-aligned gov­ernment fled after war broke out with the paramilitary Rap­id Support Forces (RSF) in April last year.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1722411449.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024