TDAP Lahore arranges seminar

LAHORE - TDAP Lahore arranged a semi­nar on “Issuance of Electronic Certificate of Origin (E-COO)” at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

Kamal Sheharyar from TDAP and team of Pakistan Single Window explained the process of issuance of Electronic Cer­tificate of Origin to the export­ers of LCCI followed by an ex­haustive question and answer session. More than seventy-five (75) exporters participat­ed and they took keen interest in the session as this updated system will be more efficient and a step forward in digiti­zation of the whole system of certification. LCCI acknowl­edged and applauded con­tinuous support and efforts of TDAP to facilitate the export­ers and businesses in quest of international trade markets.