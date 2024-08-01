TDAP Lahore arranges seminar

LAHORE - TDAP Lahore arranged a seminar on “Issuance of Electronic Certificate of Origin (E-COO)” at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
Kamal Sheharyar from TDAP and team of Pakistan Single Window explained the process of issuance of Electronic Certificate of Origin to the exporters of LCCI followed by an exhaustive question and answer session. More than seventy-five (75) exporters participated and they took keen interest in the session as this updated system will be more efficient and a step forward in digitization of the whole system of certification. LCCI acknowledged and applauded continuous support and efforts of TDAP to facilitate the exporters and businesses in quest of international trade markets.