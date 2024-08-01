The Dua Lipa festival aiming to change Kosovo’s image

LONDON - Across the summer in the UK there’s a music festival pretty much every week somewhere in the coun­try. Highlights include the summer kick off with Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May, Glastonbury’s dominance in June, Latitude in July and a Reading and Leeds Bank Holiday bonanza in August. Some could argue British music lovers are spoilt for choice. In some parts of the world there’s no option to dance with your mates in a field while holding a lukewarm beer, getting to grips with dry shampoo, shoddy phone signal and chants of ‘Oggy, oggy, oggy, oi, oi, oi’. That’s where Dua Lipa and her dad Dukagjin wanted to change things by launching Sunny Hill festival in the family’s home city of Pristina, Kosovo - a part of the world few international art­ists toured. “I want to change the rhetoric of what people think about Kosovo and it being war-torn,” Dua explained earlier this year. “When I was living in Kosovo, none of the artists I wanted to see ever came down.” Dua was born in the UK but moved to Pristina as a child after a war in the late 1990s left more than 10,000 dead, as Kosovo fought for independence from Serbia. It declared it in 2008, although some countries - including Serbia - re­fuse to recognise it. “Reinstating the country took more years than we’d liked,” Dukagjin says. He says it was “always a dream” to have something like Sunny Hill in Pristina, after working in the live music events industry for years before Dua made it as an international pop star. In 2018, 10 years af­ter Kosovo declared in­dependence, Sunny Hill launched - headlined by Dua as tens of thousands celebrated one of their own making the big time. But it was harder then to convince other global artists to play. The following year though, friends of the New Rules star Miley Cyrus and Calvin Harris agreed to top the bill, the first time they per­formed in the region.