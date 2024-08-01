In a world where artificial light has eclipsed the radiance of stars, the story of Aafia Siddiqui serves as a poignant reminder of a luminous talent lost to the vagaries of fate. Born in Pakistan to a Sunni Mus­lim family, Aafia’s intellectual bril­liance shone bright, earning her a BS from MIT and a PhD in neurosci­ence from Brandeis University in 2001. However, her return to Paki­stan in 2003 marked the beginning of a dark chapter in her life, as she disappeared with her three chil­dren en route to Karachi airport.

Aafia’s subsequent detention at Bagram, where she was known as “Prisoner 650,” remains shroud­ed in mystery. Dubbed the “Mata Hari of al-Qaida” or the “Grey Lady of Bagram,” her haunting sobs and piercing screams reportedly kept male prisoners awake, prompting a six-day hunger strike in 2005. Brit­ish journalist and author Yvonne Ridley aptly described her as a “ghostly female detainee.”

In stark contrast, the case of Ray­mond Davis, who murdered three people in broad daylight in Pak­istan, highlights the gross injus­tice Aafia faces. Davis was acquit­ted and hailed as a hero in the USA, while Aafia, accused of firing a gun at US soldiers without causing harm, was sentenced to 86 years in prison. The forensic evidence cleared her of all charges, yet she remains incarcerated.

Aafia’s plight is a stark remind­er of the vulnerability of Mus­lim women in a world where dou­ble standards prevail. Her case is a gross violation of human rights and an abuse of feminism. As Clive Stafford Smith, a US attorney, suc­cinctly puts it, “Aafia’s problem is that she is a powerless woman in a prison run by Americans who—at best—care nothing for her.”

The silence of Muslim leaders and human rights activists is deaf­ening. Aafia has been unjustly de­prived of 20 years of her life. Her freedom hinges on the unity of Muslims worldwide and the col­laborative actions of the Pakistani government. If we fail to act, such stars will fade away, leaving us in the shadow of regret forever.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.