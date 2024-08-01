Trump questions if US Vice President Kamala Harris is 'Indian' or 'Black'

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday questioned whether Vice President Kamala Harris is "Indian" or "Black."

"Well, I can say no, I think it's maybe a little bit different," Trump said at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago when asked if he believes Harris is "only on the ticket" because she is a Black woman.

"I've known her a long time, indirectly. Not directly very much. And she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know. Is she Indian or is she Black?" he said.

“I respect either one,” he added. “But she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn and…she became Black...Somebody should look into that too.”

Harris is the presumptive Democratic candidate in the presidential race.

Trump said he loves Blacks in the US and has done "so much" for the Black population.

Harris said Trump’s speech was "the same old show.”

"Let me just say: The American people deserve better than Donald Trump’s divisiveness and disrespect," she said on X.