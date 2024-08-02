Friday, August 02, 2024
Two killed, 3 injured in Rajanpur area

APP
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RAJANPUR   -   At least two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in two groups fighting incident that occurred near Rojhan Indus Highway area of Rajanpur district of Punjab, on Wednesday. According to details, two groups attacked on each other for settling a petty issue near Rojhan Indus Highway area. During conflict, two people were reportedly killed while three others sustained injuries in the same incident. The police team after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

