Friday, August 02, 2024
Two policemen among three martyred in KP terrorist attack

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

PESHAWAR   -  At least three persons including two policemen were martyred during terrorists attack on police check point in Khyber tribal district on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Salim Abbas told journalists that police checkpoint was attacked at Charwazagai area in Landikotal tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border.

As a result, two policemen including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Alamzeb were martyred alongwith a civilian. He said that one policeman and civilian sustained injuries. They were shifted to hospital. The terrorists fled the scene following the attack. Police started investigation after cordoned off the area.

