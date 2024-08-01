UAE envoy meets commerce minister

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to enhance bilateral trade and investment opportunities between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan, UAE Ambassador to Paki­stan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss bilateral trade, investment, and the way forward on the Pakistan-UAE MoUs.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan underscored the longstanding and amicable relations between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing the need to expedite key investment projects. He welcomed the expansion of DP World, a multinational lo­gistics company, and Abu Dhabi Port, affirming the government’s ongoing support for such ini­tiatives. Expressing his views, Minister Jam Ka­mal highlighted the manifold benefits that the Karachi-Pipri Freight Corridor Project would bring to Pakistan.

The ambassador emphasized that the two countries have enjoyed long-standing, fraternal relations and expressed confidence that these ties will continue to grow stronger over time.