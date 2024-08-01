UAE to host Pakistan and Afghanistan for U19 tri-series in November

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the Pakistan men’s U19 cricket team will take on Afghan­istan and the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a 50-over tri-series from 13 to 26 November. Pakistan will face the UAE in the event opener (venue to be confirmed in due course) with the tournament to be played on a double-league format and the top two sides qualifying for the final.This series will be played in the build-up to the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 and will pro­vide an excellent opportunity for the three sides to finalise their preparations for the competition, whose details will be announced by the ACC in due course. With the PCB National U19 Cup (one-day) and Championship (three-day) due to commence in Octo­ber, these events will be good platforms and opportunities for emerging and talented cricketers to perform consistently so that they can impress the selectors and strengthen their claims for the tri-series and the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup selection. PCB Director International, Usman Wahla expressed his gratitude towards the Emirates Cricket Board for organizing the series. “We are delighted that the Paki­stan Men’s U19 team will be tak­ing part in a highly competitive U19 tri-series in the UAE just be­fore the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup. This will be a great opportunity for the young players to grow and nurture their skills,” said Wahla. “The PCB is thankful to the Emir­ates Cricket Board for arranging this tri-series which also shows strong bilateral ties between both the Boards and our shared commitment towards develop­ing young players.” Meanwhile, Director National Academy and Head Coach of UAE Men’s U19 team Mudassar Nazar showed believes that the tri-series will be a great platform for youngsters from the participating countries to prepare for U19 Asia Cup.“The series provides an excellent preparation opportunity for the three teams ahead of the ACC