UPaisa signs agreement with Bookme

ISLAMABAD - Leading digital financial service platform, UPaisa has signed a strategic agreement with Book­me, Pakistan’s premier online ticketing platform, to integrate its payment API into the Book­me app, to offer their joint cus­tomers, a seamless and secure payment experience for booking tickets for movies, buses, events and much more.

The agreement was signed by Syed Atif Raza, Chief Market­ing Officer, PTCL& Ufone 4G and Faizan Aslam, CEO Bookme in Is­lamabad with the aim to facilitate customer facilitation as well as for strengthening Pakistan’s digi­tal payment landscape. The part­nership simplifies transactions for Bookme users to enhance their user experience by allowing them to purchase tickets effort­lessly using UPaisa’s reliable and efficient payment gateway.

Commenting on the develop­ment, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Mar­keting Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G said, “We are thrilled to partner with Bookme to bring our secure payment solutions to a broader audience. The collaboration fur­thers our commitment to foster­ing innovation, financial inclu­sion, and the proliferation of cutting-edge digital solutions for our customers. Together, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled user experience by simplifying digital transactions for everyone in the country. UPaisa is always keen to build strategic collabora­tions to amplify its impact.”