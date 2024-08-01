UPaisa signs agreement with Bookme

ISLAMABAD - Leading digital financial service platform, UPaisa has signed a strategic agreement with Bookme, Pakistan’s premier online ticketing platform, to integrate its payment API into the Bookme app, to offer their joint customers, a seamless and secure payment experience for booking tickets for movies, buses, events and much more.
The agreement was signed by Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL& Ufone 4G and Faizan Aslam, CEO Bookme in Islamabad with the aim to facilitate customer facilitation as well as for strengthening Pakistan’s digital payment landscape. The partnership simplifies transactions for Bookme users to enhance their user experience by allowing them to purchase tickets effortlessly using UPaisa’s reliable and efficient payment gateway.
Commenting on the development, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G said, “We are thrilled to partner with Bookme to bring our secure payment solutions to a broader audience. The collaboration furthers our commitment to fostering innovation, financial inclusion, and the proliferation of cutting-edge digital solutions for our customers. Together, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled user experience by simplifying digital transactions for everyone in the country. UPaisa is always keen to build strategic collaborations to amplify its impact.”